BNP Paribas Polish unit may revisit share issue plan after Q3
September 5, 2013 / 6:07 PM / 4 years ago

BNP Paribas Polish unit may revisit share issue plan after Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The Polish unit of French lender BNP Paribas has pulled back from its plans to issue shares but may come back to the idea after third-quarter results, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

The bank had already suspended the issue in June, citing ‘deeply adverse’ conditions on the Warsaw stock exchange, and now says that current market conditions are still unfavourable due to the overhaul of the pension system.

Warsaw’s blue-chip index WIG20 fell by as much as 6 percent on Thursday, its largest daily drop in two years, on concerns that changes to the Polish pension system could undermine financial markets.

BNP Paribas Polska is obliged to issue shares to meet the Polish financial regulator’s (KNF) requirement to raise its free float to 15 percent. (Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz; editing by Jane Baird)

