BRUSSELS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Greece’s international lenders called a temporary halt to their latest mission to Athens on Sunday, saying they had made good progress and expected to resume talks with the government soon.

“To allow completion of technical work, policy discussions in Athens will pause, and are expected to resume in the coming weeks. In the meantime, contacts will continue between staff and the Greek authorities,” the EU, IMF and European Central Bank said in a joint statement.