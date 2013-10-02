FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on Oct 2
October 2, 2013 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Oct 2

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
    
    INTEREST RATES
    Poland's central bank will announce its monthly decision on
interest rates on Wendesday. All analysts polled by Reuters
expect the bank's Monetary Policy Council to keep rates at their
current all-time low of 2.5 percent.  
    
    CENTRAL BANK
    Polish finance ministry will consider changes so that the
members of the central bank's 10-strong Monetary Policy Council
(MPC) do not end their tenures all at once, Poland's deputy
finance minister Wojciech Kowalczyk told state news agency PAP.
    
    AZOTY TARNOW 
    Poland's largest chemicals maker is considering moving the
site for its planned caprolactam facility from China to India,
daily Parkiet reported.
    
    LOT VS BOEING 
    Poland is determined to get compensation from Boeing 
for the glitches haunting its 787 Dreamliner jets which are used
by the country's state-controlled carrier LOT, its
treasury minister said on Wednesday. 
    
    BIOTON 
    One of Poland's largest drug makers Polpharma is considering
a takeover of its local rival Bioton, daily Puls Biznesu
reported without naming its sources.
    
    POLIMEX 
    The Merkury fund, owned by the investment fund arm of
Poland's top bank PKO BP, will buy real estate worth
250 million zlotys ($80.2 million) from the troubled local
builder Polimex, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna
reported.
    
    POLITICS
    Poland's main opposition party Law and Justice (PiS) leads
with a 29.9 percent backing, followed by Poland's ruling Civic
Platform (PO) with a 23.4 percent support, daily Super Express
quoted a poll by pollster Homo Homini.
    
