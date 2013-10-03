FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daily FX volumes on EBS pick up in September
October 3, 2013 / 9:15 AM / 4 years ago

Daily FX volumes on EBS pick up in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Average daily foreign exchange spot volumes traded on the EBS trading platform rose by 3 percent in September, parent company ICAP said on Thursday.

Volumes traded rose to $81.2 billion from $78.7 billion in August when volumes typically fall due to holidays. They fell 27 percent from $111.9 billion in September 2012.

EBS, which competes with Thomson Reuters in the FX dealing business, is the leading liquidity provider for the most widely traded currencies - the euro, yen and Swiss franc . Volumes on EBS have been hit this year as it tries to curb high-frequency trading on its platform.

Thomson Reuters is strong in ‘Commonwealth’ currencies such as the British pound and the Australian, Canadian and New Zealand dollars.

