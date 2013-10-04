FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Corrections News
October 4, 2013 / 8:58 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Hoveyda to join UBS in senior coverage role

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of Vereker)

By Alex Chambers

LONDON, Oct 4 (IFR) - Amir Hoveyda is joining UBS as Vice Chairman corporate client solutions (CCS) Europe Middle East Africa in January, reporting to William Vereker, who heads the division for the region.

Hoveyda, a financial institutions group (FIG) specialist with 25 years experience, joins from StormHarbour which he joined two years ago as partner and managing principal.

Before joining the fixed income investment banking boutique, Hoveyda worked for 14 years at Bank of America Merrill Lynch with Andrea Orcel, now CEO of the investment bank at UBS.

According to an internal memo, Hoveyda will be focusing on capital markets and financing for a range of important clients at UBS, mostly in the financial institutions sector. (Reporting by Alex Chambers, editing by Anil Mayre)

