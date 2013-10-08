FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on Oct 8
October 8, 2013 / 6:20 AM / 4 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Oct 8

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
    
    PZU AND ALIOR
    Polish top insurer PZU wants to take over
Rabobank's Polish unit BGZ as well as Alior Bank
 and later merge the two companies, the Puls Biznesu
daily reported without naming its sources.
    
    COAL
    Australian Balamara Resources considers placing its
Polish assets from the mining sector in a special purpose
vehicle that it could finally float on the Warsaw stock
exchange, Puls Biznesu reported citing Balamara officials.
    Balamara has received permission from state authorities to
restart the coal mine in Nowa Ruda, near the Polish city of
Walbrzych.
    
    DEFENCE SECTOR 
    The merger of Poland's state-controlled defence companies
will end by the middle of next year, that is longer than the
government initially assumed, the Rzeczpospolita newspaper
reported.
    
    EARLY ELECTIONS
    The ruling Civic Platform party (PO) between March and June
this year had considered to hold earlier parliamentary
elections, but has no such plans now, Deputy Prime Minister
Janusz Piechocinski of the junior coalition partner PSL told the
Gazeta Wyborcza daily.
    Parliamentary elections are scheduled for late 2015.   
    
    WINDMILLS
    Bilfinger Crist Offshore (BCO) will invest at least 326
million zlotys ($105.48 million) in a factory near the coastal
city of Szczecin to produce elements for windmills, daily
Rzeczpospolita reported.
    
    FERTILISERS
    Polish chemical company Police, which belongs to
Grupa Azoty, has reveived the first delivery of
phoshorites from the deposit in Senegal it has purchased earlier
this year, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.
    Police plans to import about 100,000 tonnes of phosphorites
from Senegal this year and 400,000 tonnes next year.
    
    RETAIL SALES
    Polish upmarket food retailer Alma has recorded
over a 10-percent rise in sales in September in yet another
signal of the economic rebound, Alma's chief executive Jerzy
Mazgaj told the Rzeczpospolita daily.
     
    CENTRAL BANK
    Polish growth should accelerate to around three percent next
year, as data point to an economic recovery, a member of the
central bank's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) said on Monday.
 
    
    CHURCH
    Sixty-four percent of Poles negatively assess actions taken
by the Polish Catholic church in cases of sexual abuses
committed by priests, daily Rzeczpospolita reported. 
   
($1 = 3.0906 Polish zlotys)

