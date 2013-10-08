Bulk of debut high yield issuers miss forecasts, Moody's warns

LONDON, Oct 8 (IFR) - More than eight out of 10 EMEA high yield issuers rated by Moody’s for the first time missed their first year profit forecasts, a concerning trend given that these are overwhelmingly debut issuers previously untested in the capital markets.

“The underperformance is particularly worrying given the current low interest rates, and indicates the potential for increased credit stresses as interest rates rise,” said Tobias Wagner, an analyst at Moody‘s.

Although rising rates should be offset by an improving macroeconomic environment, Moody’s believes that many companies will continue to have overly optimistic projections no matter what the economic backdrop is.

The agency’s analysis of 144 junk rated companies rated for the first time from 2010 shows that only 17% of these highly levered corporates achieved their Ebitda goals in the first year.

Nearly all of those that hit their targets were from the higher growth economies of Germany and the emerging markets, and the worst performers, unsurprisingly, were from recession stricken Spain and Italy.

This underperformance, however, has not translated into rating downgrades. This is because Moody’s says that their own base case projections were more accurate than company or bank forecasts.

DIFFICULT EXITS

This poor forecasting trend is even starker for leveraged buyouts, with just three out of 43 LBOs meeting their Ebitda goals over their first two years. All three were German deals.

While Moody’s data show that the five most active private equity sponsors performed better than their LBO peers, the overall trend is worrying given sponsors’ need to realise returns on their investments.

“It is not apparent that private equity ownership results in better financial performance,” said Wagner at Moody‘s.

“If underperformance continues sponsors will also find it more difficult to implement exit strategies without delays.”

The inability of private equity sponsors to exit their investments has led to some worrying trends in the high yield market this year, particularly the surge in deeply subordinated PIK toggle issuance to fund dividend distributions.

Phones 4U priced a GBP205m PIK toggle last month, allowing private equity owner BC Partners to take out a multi-million pound dividend.

Italian spare car parts distributor Rhiag is also marketing a EUR155m PIK toggle this week, to fund a dividend to its owners Alpha Private Equity and AlpInvest.

The pair have struggled to exit the business, with a planned IPO pulled in 2011 and a rumoured sale of the business to Apax earlier this year failing to materialise. (Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Julian Baker)