Poland - Factors to Watch on Oct 9

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): PEIXIN The Chinese maker of equipment and production lines for hygienic products says it needs other forms of financing to complete its 2013 investment plan, including new equity after its initial public offer in Warsaw raised less than it planned. AMREST The restaurant operator, which includes Starbucks and Burger King brands in its Polish portfolio, will open 100 new outlets this year, writes Parkiet. BUDGET DEFICIT Poland's central budget deficit was over 29 billion zlotys ($9.42 billion) at the end of September, up from 27 billion after the first eight months of the year, a deputy finance minister said on Tuesday.