UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on Oct 9
October 9, 2013 / 6:27 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on Oct 9

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Wednesday.

GOVERNMENT MEETING

Romania’s coalition government of leftist Prime Minister Victor Ponta holds weekly meeting from 0900 GMT.

CEE MARKETS

The Czech crown hit a four-month high against the euro on Tuesday on increasingly clear signs of an economic recovery, keeping alive the threat of central bank intervention.

SHOPPING MALLS

South African investment fund NEPI plans to start building three shopping malls in Romania by the end of the year, with a total estimated investment of about 200 million euros ($271.93 million). Ziarul Financiar, Page 1

INVESTMENT

Honeywell, the world’s largest turbo charger manufacturer, opened a friction pads factory near Ploiesti on Tuesday. The investment in the factory will be finalised in 2015 and will total 57 million euros. Ziarul Financiar, Page 3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
