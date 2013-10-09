CORRECTED-Italy opens books on seven-year bond as interest tops EUR3.5bn

(Corrects to show guidance is over BTPs and not mid-swaps)

By Josie Cox

LONDON, Oct 9 (IFR) - The Republic of Italy opened books on a seven-year euro bond, maturing May 1 2021, on Wednesday and is marketing the notes at BTPs 3.75% March 2021 plus 10/12bp, after receiving indications of interest over EUR3.5bn, a lead manager said

On Tuesday it announced Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse, HSBC and UniCredit would manage the sale of the bonds, which are rated Baa2/BBB/BBB+.

Last month Maria Cannata, the head of debt management at the Treasury, said that Italy was considering launching its first seven-year bond, at outset, to tap growing appetite for the maturity.

Italy has launched two new syndicated bonds in 2013, a 15-year and a 30-year, both of which raised EUR6bn at issue.