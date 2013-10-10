FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shell Nigeria selling 4 delta oil blocks - sources
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 10, 2013 / 1:43 PM / 4 years ago

Shell Nigeria selling 4 delta oil blocks - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LAGOS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Shell Nigeria is putting up for sale four onshore Niger Delta oil blocks with a combined production of around 70,000 barrels per day (bpd), two industry sources said on Thursday, the latest move by an oil major to divest assets from the area.

Shell is one of several oil majors selling off fields in the swampy delta, where production on some fields is peaking and operations are plagued by rampant oil theft and fraught community relations owing partly to frequent spills.

It plans to sell oil mining licenses (OMLs) 18, 24, 25 and 29, the sources said. The Anglo-Dutch company said in June that it planned a strategic review of its eastern delta assets.

Shell Nigeria spokesman Precious Okolobo said that “the review is ongoing and therefore we are not in a position to confirm which, if any, blocks may be put up for sale.”

“Nigeria remains an important part of Shell’s portfolio, where we will continue to have a significant onshore presence in oil and gas,” he added in an emailed response to Reuters.

Since 2010 Nigeria has had a policy of encouraging more direct ownership of its oil and gas by Nigerians, either through the state oil company or local private firms. That has raised concerns among foreign oil majors they may lose smaller assets if they do not sell now, industry experts say.

Four years after militant attacks against oil companies in the delta ended with an amnesty, they remain a major target for oil thieves, whom Chatham House says stole 100,000 barrels a day in the first quarter of this year.

U.S.-based Chevron Corp is considering bids this week from prospective buyers of three oil blocks in the delta with total reserves of around 134 million barrels.

Africa’s biggest oil producer usually pumps 2 million to 2.5 million barrels per day of oil, most of which is exported.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.