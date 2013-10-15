FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on Oct 15
October 15, 2013 / 5:53 AM / 4 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Oct 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
    
    DATA
    Poland's statistics office will publish inflation data for
September, with analysts expecting the annual figure at 1.15
percent. 
    
    PENSION FUNDS
    Polish privately held pension funds will have to hold 75
percent of their assets in shares only for two years and not
indefinitely as was earlier planned, daily Rzeczpospolita
reported on changes to the government's pension reform plan.
    
    TPSA 
    Poland's largest telecom operator may pay less for new
mobile frequencies than earlier expected, also thanks to its
infrastructure co-operation with the local Deutsche Telekom
 arm, daily Parkiet quoted analysts as saying.
     
