FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Angola's Dos Santos says relation with Portugal is "not well"
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 15, 2013 / 10:25 AM / 4 years ago

Angola's Dos Santos says relation with Portugal is "not well"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUANDA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Angola’s President Jose Eduardo Dos Santos said on Tuesday his country’s relationship with Portugal, one of its main trading partners, was “not well” and not conducive to the creation of a planned strategic partnership.

“Only with Portugal, regrettably, are things not well,” Dos Santos told parliament. “There have appeared contradictions at the level of the leadership and the current political climate in the relationship does not advise the construction of the strategic partnership.” (Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; Editing by Ed Cropley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.