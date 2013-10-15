Angola's Dos Santos says relation with Portugal is "not well"

LUANDA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Angola’s President Jose Eduardo Dos Santos said on Tuesday his country’s relationship with Portugal, one of its main trading partners, was “not well” and not conducive to the creation of a planned strategic partnership.

“Only with Portugal, regrettably, are things not well,” Dos Santos told parliament. “There have appeared contradictions at the level of the leadership and the current political climate in the relationship does not advise the construction of the strategic partnership.” (Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; Editing by Ed Cropley)