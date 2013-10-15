FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Neil Woodford to leave Invesco and start new fund firm
October 15, 2013 / 1:29 PM / 4 years ago

Neil Woodford to leave Invesco and start new fund firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Neil Woodford, one of the investment industry’s most closely watched fund managers is to leave Invesco Perpetual after a 25 year career to start his own business.

In a statement on Tuesday, Invesco Perpetual said Woodford will leave on April 29 and Mark Barnett will succeed him as the firm’s head of UK equities and take over managment of two funds.

Woodford said in a statement he intends to establish a new fund management business “as soon as possible after 29 April 2014.”

“I leave the company on good terms and remain fully committed to my fund management responsibilities at Invesco Perpetual until my departure,” he said.

