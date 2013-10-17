FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland - Factors to Watch on Oct 17
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
October 17, 2013 / 6:15 AM / 4 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Oct 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
    
    PENSION FUNDS
    President Bronislaw Komorowski wants to check whether the
planned pension system overhaul is constitutional and what
impact for future pensioners it may have, he tells tabloid Super
Express.
    
    EU FUNDS
    Poland may receive 4-5 billion euros over the next six years
as part of European funds to build two of the European Union's 
nine transportation corridors, provided it presents
well-prepared projects, Rzeczpospolita writes. 
    
    POWER TRANSMISSION
    Chinese Pinggao Group is close to signing two contracts to
build a power transmission network in the north of Poland for
500 million zlotys ($162 million) after winning a tender called
by Poland's grid operator PSE, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna wrote.
   
    PKP CARGO
    The freight company's flotation has attracted enough
investors interest to cover its order book at the lower end of
the price range ahead of the Oct 21 deadline, writes Parkiet.
    
    TVN 
    The broadcaster paid back 593 million euros worth of senior
notes which were originally due in 2017 after it issued new
bonds to refinance its debt. 
     
    For other related news, double click on:
 Polish equities           E.Europe equities     
 Polish money              Polish debt           
 Eastern Europe             All emerging markets  
 Hot stocks                 Stock markets         
 Market debt news           Forex news            
 
 For real-time index quotes, double click on:
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
($1 = 3.0872 Polish zlotys)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.