FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland - Factors to Watch on Dec 11
Sections
Featured
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Puerto Rico
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
December 11, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Dec 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
    
    CENTRAL BANK
    Poland's president is close to selecting former finance
minister Jerzy Osiatynski for the vacant seat on the central
bank's rate-setting council, two sources informed about the
presidential administration's deliberations told Reuters.
    
    
    2014 STATE BUDGET
    Poland's parliament will debate on the 2014 budget bill on
Wednesday.
    
    PGE CEO 
    The current head of the energy market regulator URE, Marek
Woszczyk, is likely to become the next chief executive of
Poland's largest utility PGE, the Puls Biznesu newspaper
reported on Wednesday without naming its sources.    
    
    CAR FACTORY
    The Puls Biznesu daily reported that Germany's Volkswagen
 is likely to open a new factory in Poland. The daily
estimates the investment could amount to 1 billion euros ($1.38
billion)and create 3,000 jobs.         

    MUTUAL FUNDS
    Net inflows to Poland's investment funds reached nearly 16
billion zlotys ($5.27 billion) in the January-November period,
Rzeczpospolita daily reported.
          
    For other related news, double click on:
 Polish equities           E.Europe equities     
 Polish money              Polish debt           
 Eastern Europe             All emerging markets  
 Hot stocks                 Stock markets         
 Market debt news           Forex news            
 
 For real-time index quotes, double click on:
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
($1 = 0.7261 euros)
($1 = 3.0357 Polish zlotys)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.