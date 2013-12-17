FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on Dec 17
December 17, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Dec 17

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
      
    WAGES AND EMPLOYMENT DATA
    Poland releases employment and corporate wage growth data at
1300 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect wages to have grown
2.9 percent year-on-year last month. For more forecasts, see
 or.
    
    BOND BUY-BACK
    Poland plans to buy back up to a total of 9 billion zlotys
($2.96 billion) in bonds due in January and April 2014 at a
tender on Thursday, the ministry said in a statement on Monday.
 
    
    PENSION OVERHAUL
    A group of economists and lawyers led by former finance
minister Leszek Balcerowicz and former head of the
constitutional tribunal Jerzy Stepien have sent a letter to
President Bronislaw Komorowski asking him not to sign the
government's pension overhaul bill, the Rzeczpospolita daily
reported.
    President has time to decide whether to sign the bill until
January 2.
    
    PZU 
    Croatia's government said on Monday it had received two
binding bids for 50-55 percent of its leading insurer, Croatia
Osiguranje. The bidders are Polish state insurer PZU
and Croatian tobacco and tourism group Adris.   
    
    PKO BP 
    Poland's largest bank, state-controlled PKO BP, has
strengthened its capital position since last year, data from the
European Banking Authority (EBA) and the Polish financial
watchdog KNF showed on Monday. 
    
    WIG20 
    The Parkiet daily quotes equity analysts saying the clothing
company LPP and Alior Bank could join Poland's
WIG20 blue-chip index as part of a revision scheduled for
spring.
    
    SHIPYARDS
    The Mars fund managed by Poland's state industrial agency
ARP has signed agreements of cooperation with two companies from
the offshore services sector, Drydocks World and Maritime World.
The agreement could include servicing drilling platform,
Rzeczpospolita daily reported.
    
    ROADS
    Polish state road authority GDDKiA has renounced a deal with
the consortium of Polimex-Mostostal and Doprostaw for
the construction of the express road from the city of
Bielsko-Biala to Zwardon. GDDKiA plans to announce a new tender
for the construction of the road in January.

