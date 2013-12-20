FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on Dec 20
December 20, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Dec 20

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
    
    DOVE OSIATYNSKI TO JOIN MPC
    Poland's president will appoint former finance minister
Jerzy Osiatynski to a vacant seat on the central bank's
rate-setting council most probably on Friday, a senior
government source said. 
    
    PENSION REFORM
    Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is convinced that the
president will sign a new pension law that transfers all
treasury bonds held by private pension funds to the state in
order to cut public debt, Tusk told Polska The Times daily.
    
    SLOVAK GROUP IPO
    Slovak energy group Grafobal Energy Group plans to raise up
to 50 million euros for acquisitions through the IPO in Poland.
Grafobal's debut on the Warsaw bourse is planned for the first
quarter of 2014, its CEO told Parkiet daily.
    
    PGNIG CEO
    Mariusz Zawisza, CEO of one of the PGNiG' daughter
companies, will become the new chief of the Poland's gas
monopoly, daily Parkiet quoted unnamed sources as saying.
                
    POLISH BONDS
    Polish zloty will strenghten and Polish bond prices will go
up because the Polish economy gains its momentum, Franklin
Templeton Investment Management bond portfolio manager David
Zahn told Parkiet daily.
    
    OPINION POLL
    Support for the main opposition party Law and Justice stood
at 29 percent in December, while 25 percent of respondents
expressed their backing for the ruling Civic Platform in the
Homo Homini poll published by Rzeczpospolita.
    
    ECONOMIC GROWTH
    Poland's economic growth will accelerate to 2.2 percent in
the fourth quarter from 1.9 percent in the previous three months
od 2013, Rzeczpospolita daily quoted Economy Ministry's
estimates.
    
    R&D SPENDINGS
    According to a consulting firm KPMG, in 2020 Poland will
spend 35.6 billion zlotys on research and development or 1.6
percent of GDP, up from 14.4 billion in 2012, Rzeczpospolita
daily said.
    
    CYFROWY POLSAT 
    The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
 agreed to buy 7.4 percent in Cyfrowy Polsat as part of
the Poland's largest media group's plan to take over the
country's No.3 mobile player Polkomtel, Cyfrowy said.
       
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
