FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bouygues unit sells Cofiroute stake to Vinci
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 21, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

Bouygues unit sells Cofiroute stake to Vinci

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Bouygues unit Colas has agreed to sell its 16.67 percent stake in motorway operator Cofiroute to concessions and construction group Vinci, according to a joint statement by Colas and Vinci.

The deal is worth between 780-800 million euros and is due to be concluded by end-January 2014, the two said in the statement issued late on Friday.

Cofiroute holds concessions for 1,100 km (700 miles) of motorways in western France and the A86 road near Paris. (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; writing by Mark John)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.