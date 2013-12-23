Yemen reopens airports after closure due to strike -minister

SANAA, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Yemen has reopened its international airports after a brief closure on Monday due to a strike by workers at the civil aviation authority, the transport minister told state news agency Saba.

Airports were closed earlier in the day as workers went on strike in response to a dispute with the finance ministry over the aviation authority’s independence. The finance ministry froze the authority’s funds, making it unable to pay workers’ wages.

Transport Minister Waed Batheeb promised the workers that he would help to resolve the issue, Saba reported. Officials at Sanaa and Aden airports confirmed the airports had reopened. (Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Andrew Torchia)