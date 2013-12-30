FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on Dec 30
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
December 30, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Dec 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
    
    GPW 
    The Warsaw bourse's holds its last session this
year.
    
    PENSION REFORM
    Poland's President Bronislaw Komorowski signed off on Friday
on a pension reform that critics say amounts to nationalisation,
but aides said he would send the law to a constitutional
tribunal for checks. 
    
    GORENJE 
    The Slovenian household appliance maker debuts on the Warsaw
Stock Exchange. Earlier this month the company raised far less
than planned from its share offer in Poland. 
    
    PIR
    Poland's state-owned investment vehicle PIR plans around 1
billion zlotys ($332.14 million) in investment projects next
year, its chief Mariusz Grendowicz told daily Dziennik Gazeta
Prawna.
    
    TELECOMS
    Polish telecoms watchdog UKE expects its 2014 income at 3.3
billion zlotys, mainly from new broadband frequencies sales,
daily Rzeczpospolita reported.
    
    KGHM 
    On Jan 9 Europe's No.2 copper producer will start talks with
union representatives over payments, daily Parkiet reported.
    
 For real-time index quotes, double click on:
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
($1 = 3.0108 Polish zlotys)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
