Bankia tightens guidance on senior bond as orders reach EUR2.75bn

LONDON, Jan 9 (IFR) - Bailed out Spanish lender Bankia has tightened price guidance on its five-year senior unsecured bond to mid-swaps plus 240bp area having attracted some EUR2.75bn of orders, according to a banker involved in the deal.

The bond was initially marketed at mid-swaps plus 250bp area and quickly attracted orders of EUR1.5bn from over 120 investors in just over an hour.

Lead managers Bankia’s own syndicate team, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Commerzbank, Natixis and UBS are to close the order book at 11:00GMT with pricing expected later today. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, editing by Anil Mayre)