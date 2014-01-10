FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on Jan 10
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 10, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Jan 10

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
        
    PZU 
    Polish financial watchdog KNF may prevent insurer PZU
 from paying the second tranche of its dividend worth
1.3 billion zlotys ($422.78 million), because the payment is
tied to a simultaneous bond issue, which is questioned by the
regulator, Puls Biznesu daily reported.
  
    GTC 
    Commercial developer Globe Trade Centre plans to raise 40-60
million euros by issuing up to 31.9 million shares, daily
Parkiet quoted the company's chief executive. The company plans
to use the proceeds from the issue to lower debt, Parkiet daily
reported.
    
    FOOD EXPORTS 
    Portuguese retailer Jeronimo Martins, which owns a chain of
discount supermarkets in Poland, plans to export Polish food
products of companies like Maspex Wadowice, Bankoma, Mlekovita,
to Columbia, where it launched a chain of food stores Ara, Puls
Biznesu daily reported.
    
    KGHM
    Unconsolidated net profit at Europe's No. 2 copper producer
KGHM might fall in 2014 from last year's figure of
about 3 billion zlotys ($977.09 million) if unfavourable market
conditions persist, Chief Executive Officer Herbert Wirth
said. 
    
    PM CONFERENCE
    Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will hold a news
conference, likely in early afternoon, where he will present the
government's agenda for this year. The government's spokeswoman
said Tusk will focus on fighting unemployment and spending
European Union funds.
    
    UNEMPLOYMENT
    Poland's unemployment rate may fall to about 13 percent at
the end of this year compared with the forecasted increase to
13.8 percent level seen in the budget bill, Deputy Labour
Minister Jacek Mecina said. 
    
($1 = 3.0749 Polish zlotys)

