UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on Jan 13

BUCHAREST, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Monday.

DEBT TENDER

Romania’s finance ministry tenders 500 million lei ($150.47 million) in bonds due in 2021.

INFLATION DATA

The National Statistics Board will release inflation data for December at 0800 GMT.

A median forecast of 13 analysts polled by Reuters showed Romanian inflation at 1.5 percent year-on-year in December vs 1.8 percent in November. The monthly forecast is 0.2 percent.

INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT, WAGES DATA

The National Statistics Board will release industrial output and average wage data for November at 0800 GMT.

ROMANIA FINAL GDP EXPANDS 4.1 PCT Y/Y IN Q3-STATS

Romania’s economy ROGDPQ=ECI grew by 4.1 percent in the third quarter, driven by exports and a bumper harvest, final official data showed on Friday, confirming an earlier estimate.

ROMANIA JAN-NOV ENERGY PRODUCTION FALLS 6.4 PCT Y/Y

Romania’s energy production fell 6.4 percent on the year in January-November, while imports plunged 15.7 percent, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Friday.

CEE MARKETS

Central European government bonds and currencies firmed on Friday as weak U.S. jobs data boosted expectations for an early-year rally in the region’s markets.

RETAIL

Retailer Lidl plans to open 14 new stores in Romania this year, with an estimated investment of 14 million euros. Lidl will have 183 units at the end of the year on the local market.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 1

CAR REGISTRATIONS

Car registrations were down by about 13 percent on the year in 2013, to about 57,700 units. Ziarul Financiar, Page 8

STERLING RESOURCES

Canada-listed oil and gas group Sterling Resources is considering reducing its participation to up to half of present levels in three oil perimeters from the Black Sea, a company official said.

The perimeters are Midia and Pelican where Sterling holds a 65 percent stake, and Luceafarul where it hold a 50 percent stake. Ziarul Financiar, Page 8

