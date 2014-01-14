FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investors rush to place orders in Belgium's 10-year bond
January 14, 2014 / 11:02 AM / 4 years ago

Investors rush to place orders in Belgium's 10-year bond

Aimee Donnellan

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 14 (IFR) - Investor orders for Belgium’s 10-year syndicated bond have surpassed EUR9bn and pricing has been fixed at 49bp over mid-swaps, according to a banker involved in the deal.

Non-US accounts have until 11:30GMT to place their orders and US investors have until 13:00GMT, when books will close.

Lead managers BNP Paribas Fortis, Citigroup, Credit Agricole and JP Morgan released initial price thoughts on the new OLO 72, maturing on June 22 2024, earlier on Tuesday at mid-swaps plus low 50s, which was later revised to plus 50bp area on the back of over EUR7bn of orders. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Philip Wright)

