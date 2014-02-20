FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU Foreign Ministers to speak to opposition after talks end with Yanukovich
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 20, 2014 / 3:11 PM / 4 years ago

EU Foreign Ministers to speak to opposition after talks end with Yanukovich

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Foreign ministers from Germany, France and Poland ended their talks in Kiev with Ukraine President Viktor Yanukovich after four hours and will now head to talks with Ukraine opposition leaders, a spokeswoman for the German foreign ministry said.

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who declined to comment after the talks, was on his way to the European Union representation in Kiev, the spokeswoman added.

Earlier an EU source close to the meetings said the foreign ministers see a chance for a compromise between Yanukovich and opposition protesters.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.