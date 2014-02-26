Danske Bank to sell Denmark's first Additional Tier 1 bond

LONDON, Feb 26 (IFR) - Danske Bank is preparing to sell Denmark’s first Additional Tier 1 bond and has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Danske Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and JP Morgan to act as lead managers.

The Danish lender will meet with investors starting Monday March 3rd to discuss the euro-denominated bond, which will be perpetual but callable after six years. The loss-absorbing offering will temporarily write-down if the bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 7%.