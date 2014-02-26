FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danske Bank to sell Denmark's first Additional Tier 1 bond
February 26, 2014 / 3:36 PM / 4 years ago

Danske Bank to sell Denmark's first Additional Tier 1 bond

Aimee Donnellan

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 26 (IFR) - Danske Bank is preparing to sell Denmark’s first Additional Tier 1 bond and has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Danske Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and JP Morgan to act as lead managers.

The Danish lender will meet with investors starting Monday March 3rd to discuss the euro-denominated bond, which will be perpetual but callable after six years. The loss-absorbing offering will temporarily write-down if the bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 7%.

Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker

