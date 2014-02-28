Top Ukraine security official says Kremlin behind Crimea events

MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Andriy Paruby, Ukraine’s top security official, accused the Kremlin on Friday of commanding armed groups in rimea where two airports have been taken over by armed men.

“These are separate groups ... commanded by the Kremlin,” Paruby, secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, told a televised briefing in Kiev.

He said similar actions had been prevented elsewhere in Ukraine. He said Ukraine could not deploy military forces in Crimea without introducing a state of emergency. (Reporting By Pavel Poliltyuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)