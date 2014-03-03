FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 3, 2014 / 4:31 PM / 4 years ago

Czech PM says no reason to exclude Russia from nuclear tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 3 (Reuters) - The Czech government should not kick Russian firms out of a tender to expand a nuclear power plant, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said, after two ministers suggested the firms should not take part after Russian troops seized Ukraine’s Crimea region.

Sobotka said on Monday he saw no reason for the government to cut all business links with Russia despite its condemnation of Russia’s actions.

The Czech defence and human rights ministers said earlier on Monday they could hardly imagine Russian firms staying in the over $10 billion tender, run by a majority state-owned firm, to expand the Temelin nuclear power station.

