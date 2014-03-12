FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
"The Walking Dead" game maker raises $6 million in funding round
March 12, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 4 years ago

"The Walking Dead" game maker raises $6 million in funding round

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, March 12 (Reuters) - Finnish start-up Next Games has raised $6 million in funding in the latest of several venture capital investments in the Nordic country’s booming mobile games industry, the company said on Wednesday.

Founded in 2013 by former employees of Rovio and Supercell, which are known for their hit games “Angry Birds” and “Clash of Clans” respectively, Next Games said it was working on a mobile game based on the U.S. TV series “The Walking Dead.” The company added in a statement it also had a second game in the making.

The money for the so-called series A funding round mainly came from the United States and Asia, with investors including venture funds IDG Ventures, IDG Capital and Lowercase Capital.

Entrepreneur Jari Ovaskainen, an early investor in Supercell which last year sold a 51 percent stake to Japanese mobile operator SoftBank for $1.5 billion, also took part. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Mark Potter)

