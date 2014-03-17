FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Berlin and Brussels near agreement on green energy subsidies-sources
March 17, 2014

Berlin and Brussels near agreement on green energy subsidies-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 17 (Reuters) - The European Commission and German government have reached broad agreement over Germany’s disputed exemptions to industry from green energy surcharges, German industry and government sources told Reuters on Monday.

The sources said industries that would be exempt from green power support costs would be limited to export-sensitive sectors such as aluminium, chemicals, paper, and steel. Large firms with more than 100 gigawatt hours (GWh) of annual electricity usage would also be almost completely exempt from green power support costs.

The exemptions were subject to an anti-competition probe by Brussels. (Reporting by Markus Wacket; writing by Alexandra Hudson, Vera Eckert and Sarah Marsh)

