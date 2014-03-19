FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gerald Metals opens iron ore trading desk in Switzerland
March 19, 2014 / 1:25 PM / 4 years ago

Gerald Metals opens iron ore trading desk in Switzerland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - Privately held commodity trader Gerald Metals has opened an iron ore trading desk to take advantage of volatility in the price of the steel ingredient, two industry sources said on Wednesday.

The desk is based in Switzerland, and is dealing in physical contracts only, the sources added.

Iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI prices have fallen to their lowest in 1-1/2 years and are at risk of falling further as increased output from top miners Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton floods the market just as demand from China, the world’s top consumer of the ore, slows.

“If producers are crying that the price is falling, that’s the right moment for traders to move in. A traders job is to make money both ways,” said the source.

Gerald Metals was not immediately available to comment.

Reporting by Maytaal Angel and Silvia Antonioli, editing by Louise Heavens

