Greek 10-year yields dip amid speculation of imminent debt sale
April 8, 2014 / 2:55 PM / 3 years ago

Greek 10-year yields dip amid speculation of imminent debt sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - Greek 10-year yields slipped to daily lows on Tuesday, with traders citing a media report that the country is planning to issue its first debt in four years on Wednesday.

Ten-year yields fell 2 basis points to 6.14 percent, reversing an earlier rise after Wall Street Journal said in its online publication Athens would issue the bond on Wednesday.

Greek bonds slightly outperformed other euro zone government debt whose yields edged higher as investors responded to warnings from European Central Bank policymakers that any move to print money to raise ultra-low inflation was still a long way off.

Greece hired a group of banks to manage the sale of a 2 billion euro five-year bond last Thursday. This will be its first bond issue since it accepted the first tranche of a 240 billion euro bailout in 2010. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

