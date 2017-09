LONDON, April 22 (IFR) - The Emirate of Dubai is to issue a 15-year Reg S sukuk at a profit rate of 5% to raise between USD500m and USD750m, according to a source.

This is at the tight end of initial profit thoughts of 5%-5.125% set earlier on Tuesday.

The unrated issuer will close books on the deal at 14.00GMT, the source said.

Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered are the leads.