FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Orders top USD100bn for Numericable and Altice bonds
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 23, 2014 / 1:46 PM / 3 years ago

Orders top USD100bn for Numericable and Altice bonds

Robert Smith

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 23 (IFR) - Orders have topped USD100bn for the EUR12.05bn-equivalent high-yield bond package from Numericable and Altice, according to a banker on the deal.

The final book on the EUR7.9bn-equivalent Numericable opco bond is more than 10-times subscribed, while books on the riskier EUR4.15bn-equivalent Altice holdco bond closed more than seven-times covered.

The banker added that the largest single order was a massive EUR5.5bn.

Scale-backs in allocations will be huge given the level of demand, and the banker estimated that around 40% of funds that placed orders could end up with zero allocations.

The bonds are due to price later this afternoon. (Reporting by Robert Smith; Editing by Philip Wright, Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.