One-third of Barclays investors fail to back pay plan
April 24, 2014 / 3:02 PM / 3 years ago

One-third of Barclays investors fail to back pay plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - More than one-third of Barclays Plc’s shareholders failed to back the British bank’s pay policy at its annual shareholder meeting on Thursday.

Barclays said 24 percent of shareholders who voted opposed its remuneration report, and including withheld votes the share of investors failing to back the plan was 34 percent.

Standard Life said it had voted against Barclays’ pay after the bank paid out 2.4 billion pounds ($4 billion) in bonuses last year, up 10 percent on 2012 despite a one-third drop in profits. ($1 = 0.5960 British Pounds) (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Clare Hutchison)

