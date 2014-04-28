FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. adds Rosneft's Sechin to Ukraine sanctions list
April 28, 2014 / 1:21 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. adds Rosneft's Sechin to Ukraine sanctions list

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - The United States added Igor Sechin, the head of Russia’s state-controlled energy major Rosneft, to its Ukraine-related sanctions list on Monday, the U.S. Treasury Department’s website said.

Sechin, a powerful ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is the most senior energy executive to be targeted by U.S. sanctions so far.

The sanctions did not name Rosneft itself. Rosneft jumped to the top of the global production league last year with a $55 billion acquisition of rival TNK-BP. BP Plc’s share price was down 1.5 percent after the announcement.

Full list of sanctions here: here (Reporting by David Sheppard; Editing by Mark Potter)

