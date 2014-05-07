FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Tadawul CEO says looking to go public "soon"
May 7, 2014 / 7:55 AM / 3 years ago

Saudi Tadawul CEO says looking to go public "soon"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, May 7 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul stock market said on Wednesday the exchange was looking to go public with an initial public offering and would be looking to hire an advisor soon.

“Yes we are going to go public,” Adel al-Ghamdi said at a financial conference in the capital Riyadh. “That’s our aspiration. We will be applying for it extremely soon and we will be looking to hire a financial advisor soon.”

Reporting by Mirna Sleiman, Editing by Praveen Menon and William Maclean

