RPT-EU proposes Danish mortgage bonds in top liquidity class -government
#Credit Markets
May 9, 2014 / 7:27 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-EU proposes Danish mortgage bonds in top liquidity class -government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers without changes)

OSLO, May 9 (Reuters) - The European Commision is now proposing that Danish mortgage bonds should be classified as extremely liquid assets, meeting a key demand from the country’s financial industry, the Danish government said on Friday.

The European Banking Authority (EBA) late last year said Danish covered bonds, a common way to finance houses, should not be classified among the most liquid instruments, posing a threat to Europe’s second largest mortgage bond market.

“This is a major step forward, now it is about ensuring that the principles in the proposal also find their way to the final rules,” Denmark’s Minister for Economic Affairs and the Interior, Margrethe Vestager, said in a statement. (Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

