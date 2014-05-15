FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2014

Areva to get new governance structure-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 15 (Reuters) - French nuclear group Areva will get a new governance system but its chief Luc Oursel should be confirmed in his role as the company’s main executive, financial daily Les Echos said.

The newspaper said Areva’s executive committee, headed by Oursel, and supervisory board, headed by Pierre Blayau, would be replaced by a structure with a chief executive officer - Oursel - and a board of directors of which Blayau would become chairman. Areva declined to comment.

The planned change follows a critical report by the top public auditor of Areva’s management under Oursel’s predecessor Anne Lauvergeon. (Reporting by Geert de Clercq; Editing by Andrew Callus)

