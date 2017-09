LONDON, May 15 (IFR) - The Republic of Croatia, rated Ba1/BB/BB+, has mandated Banca IMI, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and SG CIB for a new international bond, according to a source.

Investor meetings in Europe will begin from May 19 for a potential benchmark-sized euro-denominated bond in Regulation S format. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Alex Chambers)