Egypt finance minister sees wider budget deficit in 2014-2015
May 16, 2014 / 10:17 AM / 3 years ago

Egypt finance minister sees wider budget deficit in 2014-2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Egypt’s budget deficit will rise in fiscal year 2014-15 as the budget does not assume any of the financial aid from overseas that has helped contain the gap this year, its finance minister said on Friday.

“Under the 2014-15 fiscal year budget, our deficit will be around 14 percent. If we don’t do anything (on subsidies) this is our budget deficit,” Hany Kadiri Dimian told an investment conference.

“This 14 percent number does not include any grants. This year’s deficit we expect at 11.5 percent of GDP as we benefited from the big cash grants coming from Arab countries.”

Egypt’s fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30. (Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Catherine Evans)

