Republic of Austria plans 10-yr euro benchmark bond
May 27, 2014 / 1:21 PM / 3 years ago

Republic of Austria plans 10-yr euro benchmark bond

Sarka Halas

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 27 (IFR) - The Republic of Austria has mandated banks for a fixed rate 10-year euro benchmark bond, said one of the lead managers.

Barclays, Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC and UniCredit will manage the new benchmark and will also explore the possibility of a six-year floating rate note.

The RegS 144a deal is expected to be launched and priced in the near future and will be issued under Austria’s EMTN programme.

The sovereign is rated Aaa/AA+/AAA/AAA. (Reporting by Sarka Halas; editing by Alex Chambers)

