Bund futures rise as investors cautious on ECB action, U.S. jobs
June 6, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

Bund futures rise as investors cautious on ECB action, U.S. jobs

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - German Bund futures opened 30 ticks higher on Friday, with investors wary ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data and about the effectiveness of a package of European Central Bank stimulus measures.

Strategists said investors were buying safe haven assets to mitigate against a run of recent weak U.S. data and were trying to assess the possible impact of ECB policies announced on Thursday that included a targeted long-term loan programme. [ID: nL6N0OM3BH]

“Some investors are staying on the safe side today,” said Christian Lenk, a strategist at DZ Bank. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)

