LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Belgian nappy maker Ontex has set the price for its Brussels listing at 18 euros a share, giving the firm an equity value of 1.23 billion euros ($1.7 billion), two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Ontex had originally set the price range at 16.50-20.50 euros a share.

The shares begin conditional trading on Wednesday. ($1= 0.7355 euros)