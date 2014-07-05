Total CEO calls for bigger euro role in oil payments

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, July 5 (Reuters) - Oil major Total’s chief executive said on Saturday the euro should have a bigger role in international trade although it is not possible to do without the U.S. dollar.

Christophe de Margerie was responding to questions about calls by French policymakers to find ways at EU level to bolster the use of the euro in international business following a record U.S. fine for BNP.

“Doing without the (U.S.) dollar, that wouldn’t be realistic, but it would be good if the euro was used more,” he told reporters.

“There is no reason to pay for oil in dollars, ” he said. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Louise Ireland)