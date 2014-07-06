FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
World Cup lifts UK consumer spending growth to 4-yr high in Q2-Visa
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 6, 2014 / 11:01 PM / 3 years ago

World Cup lifts UK consumer spending growth to 4-yr high in Q2-Visa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - British consumer spending grew at its fastest year-on-year pace in four years in the second quarter as soccer fans bought more food and drinks in supermarkets and pubs in June during the World Cup, a report from Visa Europe showed.

The Visa Europe UK Expenditure Index, which takes card spending data, indicated that consumer spending increased for the ninth consecutive month in June, up 0.4 percent from May and 0.6 percent compared to June 2013.

Although the year-on-year growth in June was slightly slower than a 1 percent increase in May, June’s increase was from a strong base the year before: June 2013 had seen a 2 percent increase in expenditure, which at the time was the fastest growth since October 2010.

This helped the second quarter to register the fastest growth rate year-on year since mid-2010. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.