Italian SMEs set to bypass banks in pilot securitisation product

* New ABS structure on its way to finance Italian SMEs

* Product may serve as template for bypassing bank lending

By Anna Brunetti

LONDON, July 9 (IFR) - Bankers are working on a new financing technique that would allow Italy’s SMEs to bypass bank lending and access market funding direct through a securitisation of their corporate bonds, so-called “minibonds”.

One financial institution aims to close a deal by the end of the month, market sources say. It will be the first time that the small and medium-cap universe has been able to fund itself through non-bank channels via a securitisation.

The securitisation would be backed by individual SME bonds pooled together in an aggregator vehicle and sold into the capital markets.

The technique could increase SME financing options and cut their reliance on banks - a well-publicised goal of Europe’s policy-makers amid concern that European bank deleveraging is making SME loans expensive and hard to come by.

Another investment bank is also working on deals in the Italian SME sector, after changes in the national law allowed small and non-listed companies to issue corporate bonds, presenting the possibility for arrangers to structure new ABS deals out of these bond pools.

An official at the bank said it would monitor how the “pilot” deal performs to judge whether it was “economically viable” to follow in the same space. If so, the bank would focus initially on a specific sector in a region, before branching out to others.

NEW OPTION, NEW MARKET?

These deals are expected to take the form of multi-originator club bonds, a form of securitisation already employed in the banking sector in Italy and Spain. For instance, in Italy co-operative banks within the Iccrea network have formed consortia to issue joint deals backed by residential mortgages.

The new deals would be cross-collateralised, where the SMEs jointly cover losses on the aggregate portfolio in case of downturns.

Italy is one of the few markets to have sufficient legal certainty in place for this new structure to work, although comparable rules may allow it in Spain as well, according to another banker.

The Monti government first proposed “minibond” legislation in 2012, to allow small and non-listed companies to issue debt. But more recently, in February this year, the “Destinazione Italia” package amended existing rules to allow insurers and pension funds to invest in minibonds, and to enable these assets to be securitised.

But the reaction by the SME sector to the novel funding tool has been slow. According to banking sources, there have been less than 30 “minibonds” so far.

“Considering the scale of legislative changes, the reaction of the SME market hasn’t been that euphoric,” an Italian banker said.

Italian asset managers had set up targeted funds to buy these SME minibonds, but the lack of new issuance stripped them of investment opportunities.

But without an improvement in the broader economic backdrop it’s doubtful that new laws, on their own, will foster a new market, a banker said. SMEs are finding it hard to obtain funding, be it from markets or from banks, he said.

According to a report published by Fitch Ratings in January, bank lending to SMEs dropped to a record low in July last year - with the annual negative loan growth rate reaching 4.1%, against a contraction of 1.1% of lending to households. The spread charged to SME borrowers, meanwhile, reached a record high of about 4%.

SMEs represent a striking 99.9% of Italy’s enterprises and account for 81% of the workforce, yet a survey conducted last year by the World Bank on the ease of doing business ranked Italy 30th out of 31 OECD countries.

“The new instruments available to SMEs should contribute to better functioning capital markets,” the banker said. “But whether they will actually result into a flourishing market, and whether this would take months or years, is hard to say.” (Reporting By Anna Brunetti)