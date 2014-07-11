FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kurds say take control of Iraq's Kirkuk oilfields
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 11, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

Kurds say take control of Iraq's Kirkuk oilfields

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Arbil, Iraq, July 11 (Reuters) - Kurdish forces have taken full control of the Kirkuk oilfields in northern Iraq from Baghdad, a senior source in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said on Friday.

“The KRG was forced to act to protect Iraq’s infrastructure after learning of attempts by Iraq oil ministry officials to sabotage it,” said a senior KRG source on condition of anonymity.

“From now on it will be under KRG control and we expect operations to start up soon,” adding forces of the KRG’s Oil Protection Force had moved in on Friday.

The source said that the Iraq Oil Ministry had planned to sabotage a new pipeline that was under construction to link Kirkuk’s three main oil fields, two of which were previously operated by the central government-controlled North Oil Company.

The national oil ministry in Baghdad condemned the takeover at Kirkuk and called on the Kurds to withdraw immediately to avoid “dire consequences”. (Reporting by Isabel Coles in Arbil, Writing by David Sheppard in London, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.