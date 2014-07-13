FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abraaj Investment Management makes bid approach to Egypt's Bisco Misr
July 13, 2014

Abraaj Investment Management makes bid approach to Egypt's Bisco Misr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, July 13 (Reuters) - Abraaj Investment Management, an affiliate of United Arab Emirates’s Abraaj Capital, has made an approach to buy at least a 51 percent stake in Egypt’s sweet snack maker Bisco Misr, Bisco Misr said in a statement on Sunday.

“Abraaj Investment Egypt Limited have requested... to conduct (technical and financial) studies on the company with the intention of acquiring all its shares, with a minimum of a 51 percent stake,” Bisco Misr said in the statement. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif. Editing by Jane Merriman)

